Cavaliers transfer Justin McKoy signs to play for Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has added Virginia transfer Justin McKoy. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 forward has signed after spending the past two seasons with the Cavaliers. McKoy averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game last year. McKoy is from Raleigh and played in high school in Cary, with both located within 30 miles of the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels had recruited McKoy under retired coach Roy Williams. New coach Hubert Davis says McKoy has the versatility to play either forward position.