Charlie Huggins, father of WVU coach Bob Huggins, dies at 87
The father of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has died. Charlie Huggins, who won three Ohio high school basketball championships as a coach, was 87. James Gardner of Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville, Ohio, says Charlie Huggins died Tuesday and that no official cause of death has been released. Charlie Huggins won Ohio small-school titles in 1967, 1972 and 1976. He compiled a 398-74 career record. That includes a perfect 26-0 mark during Bob Huggins’ senior season at Indian Valley South High School in 1972. Charlie Huggins was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.