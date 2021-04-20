China rejects accusations of abuses in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected accusations of abuses in the Xinjiang region after a human rights group appealed for a U.N. investigation into possible crimes against humanity. A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said accusations of forced labor or detentions are “lies and false information concocted by anti-China forces.” Wang accused critics of trying to “undermine Xinjiang’s stability and security and curb China’s development.” Human Rights Watch cited reports of mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region. It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.