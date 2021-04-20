Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has sacked the country’s top railway official, following three deadly train accidents in less than a month. Transportation Minister Kamal el-Wazir announced the wide-ranging changes Tuesday amid a pubic outcry over the crashes, which left at least 29 people dead and some 320 injured. The country’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. It is badly in need of overhaul after a series of deadly crashes in recent years. Hundreds of train accidents are reported every year.