Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Raleigh County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to 30 degrees
possible.
* WHERE…Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh, Northwest
Fayette, Southeast Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Southeast
Nicholas, Northwest Webster, Southeast Webster, Southeast
Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&