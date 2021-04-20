Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Fayette County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to 30 degrees

possible.

* WHERE…Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh, Northwest

Fayette, Southeast Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Southeast

Nicholas, Northwest Webster, Southeast Webster, Southeast

Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

