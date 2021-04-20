Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western

West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

