Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia, northwest North
Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&