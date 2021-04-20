Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia, northwest North

Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

