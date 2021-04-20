Germany awaits final verdict on battle to lead Merkel’s bloc

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc is still awaiting a final verdict in its power struggle, even after the head of her party secured its leadership’s backing to run for German chancellor in the September election. Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, has been locked in battle with Markus Soeder, who leads its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union. Early Tuesday, Laschet secured the support of a majority of the CDU’s leadership for his bid, but did face some opposition. Soeder has said he will respect a “clear decision” by the much-larger CDU, but did not specify what he would consider that to be. Merkel is not seeking a fifth term in office.