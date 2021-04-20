Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The powerful Church of Greece says it will allow the faithful to take part in Orthodox Easter services next week but limit attendance and hold the services earlier in the day to conform with a government-imposed curfew. The decision comes despite Greece reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. At the same time, the center-right government is under pressure to lift travel restrictions ahead of the Easter holidays. The Church’s governing body said after a virtual meeting Tuesday that worshippers “must by no means be deprived of participation in the joy of the Resurrection.” The decision is still subject to government approval.