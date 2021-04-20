Greenbrier County resident releases album during quarantine

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - During the pandemic, Lillie King, a Greenbrier County resident released her first album that features a half-dozen songs.

In 2019, Lillie King entered a singing competition in Morgantown, West Virginia.

It gave her the chance to record her debut EP "Red".

Before that record was complete, the pandemic started, but King said the silver lining is the public health crisis gave them time to make it perfect.

"What being in Quarantine forced us to do, was sit with our music, since it wasn't quite finished but it was almost there; we had to sit with it and think 'do we really like how it sounds'," said King. "A lot of time the answer was yes, but there were some cases where the answer was no, so when we were able to, we went back to the studio and probably re-worked three or four of the songs."

King said poetry and life experiences are what inspires the music she writes.

One of those life experiences includes making the switch to virtual high school, in order to travel between Lewisburg, Morgantown, and Nashville, pursuing music full time.

Her mom Angela King said, it was a move that pushed her career forward.

"We were very fortunate that Lily could do virtual school online, so that gave us the opportunity, to be able to travel, middle of the week, days at a time," said Angela King.



King said having an outlet and chance to do music helps her during difficult times, like the transition from in-person learning. She hopes her music can do the same for others.

"Figuring out something that has to deal with music can be such a stress reliever because you have to for a minute you have to drop everything and focus on what you're doing," said King.

King plans to continue music full time, in fact she's planning a move to Nashville in the near future.

You can listen to Lillie King's album on Spotify.

