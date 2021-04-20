I-77 South closed after crash

UPDATE 4:26 PM - Both lanes of I-77 South have reopened, according to dispatchers.

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The left southbound lane of Interstate 77 in Princeton is closed after a crash.

According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred just before 3 P.M. Tuesday.

Bluefield Rescue Squad, West Virginia State Police, and the East River Volunteer Fire Department responded.

There is currently no word on if anyone is injured, but one lane remains closed as of 4:20 PM.

