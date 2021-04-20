Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles has ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days. Judge David O. Carter also ordered an audit of all funding related to the crisis of people living on the streets. The preliminary injunction was released a day after LA Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets. Carter ordered that the $1 billion be placed in escrow and said the city must offer its spending plan within seven days.