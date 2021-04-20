Man charged with trying to run down Black kids with truck

HOLBROOK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with hate crimes after authorities say he drove his pickup truck toward a group of Black children while yelling a racial slur. Shane Belleville was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes including, assault with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violations and assault with intent to intimidate based on race. A phone message was left Tuesday with his attorney. Police said officers responded to the playground at Holbrook Middle Senior High School on April 10 after a caller reported that a man in a pickup truck tried to run over the caller and a group of friends.