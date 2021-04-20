Merkel defends German/Russian pipeline construction

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending her country’s ongoing cooperation with Russia on the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid growing criticism of Moscow’s treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and aggression toward Ukraine. In an online appearance before the Council of Europe, Merkel noted Tuesday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline isn’t yet completed but already Russian gas flows freely into Europe along other routes, including Nord Stream 1. Merkel says: “I have the impression that with Nord Stream 2 we may be fighting a conflict that is much wider, and touches upon the question of how much do we want to trade with Russia, especially in the energy sector.”