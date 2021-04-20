Nationals put Juan Soto on IL with strained left shoulder

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder. It is the latest setback for the 2019 World Series champions during a slow start to this season. Soto is the reigning NL batting champion. He originally was listed in Washington’s starting lineup facing the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. But the Nationals tweeted the move less than an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch. The club also said that outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was being recalled from its alternate training site.