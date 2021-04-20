NFL, iHeartMedia teaming up to launch podcast network

The NFL is making a more aggressive push into podcasting. It announced Monday that it will partner with iHeartMedia. The NFL will launch a podcast network in which iHeart will distribute podcasts currently produced by the league’s media division. The two parties will also team up to produce and distribute new podcasts that are currently in the works. The NFL currently produces seven podcasts featuring writers from the league’s website as well as NFL Network commentators. Those will now be distributed by iHeartMedia through its podcast network, on its app and other podcast platforms.