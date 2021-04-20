Nine local grapplers earn podium positions at Class AAA state tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After two hard-fought days in Huntington, a handful of area wrestlers will return home with some hardware.

The lone local grappler to advance to the championship round was Greenbrier East sophomore, Thomas Mullins. However, Mullins fell to Wheeling Park's Erick Brothers by pin in the 220 title.

The remaining local place winners are as follows:

Trace Hatfield - Princeton (5th/113 lb)

Ethan Osborne - Woodrow Wilson (3rd/138 lb)

Hezekiyah Creasey - Woodrow Wilson (5th/152 lb)

Colby Piner - Greenbrier East (5th/160 lb)

Eli Padgett - Princeton (5th/170 lb)

Jay Jones - Woodrow Wilson (6th/170 lb)

Devin Gauldin (6th/195 lb)

Jackson Evans - Woodrow Wilson (4th/285 lb)

Parkersburg South dominated the team competition, winning with a total score of 264.0. Spring Mills finished as runner-up with a score of 172.5.

Woodrow Wilson placed ninth in the team competition with 68.5 points. Greenbrier East finished 14th with 46.0 points, while Princeton (30.0) and Oak HIll (25.0) placed 18th and 20th, respectively.

Full results and brackets from the Class AAA championships can be found here.