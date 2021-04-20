Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nassau County police say one person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting a Long Island grocery store. Police said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference near the scene that the person killed was an employee. The shooting happened inside a manager’s office, upstairs from the shopping floor. Police named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.