SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The United States Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the Huff Hollow area.

The burn is taking place near the Smyth and Bland county line, and will cover around 1,400 acres.

The Forest Service says the area will be burning until around midnight on Tuesday.