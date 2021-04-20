Protesters seeking release of school shooting video arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven protesters demanding the release of police body camera video of a student’s fatal shooting at a Tennessee high school have been arrested. News outlets reported those charged with disrupting the meeting were among dozens of demonstrators who filed into a Knox County Commission meeting Monday. Most remained silent, but some were vocal in calling for authorities to release video from a shooting that killed 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. District Attorney Charme Allen has said releasing the video could damage the investigation into the shooting. On Tuesday, the Knoxville branch of the NAACP also joined the growing call to release the footage.