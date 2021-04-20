Rain showers tonight, followed by light snow into Wednesday morning

We'll be breezy with increasing clouds overnight, but most will stay dry for a while this evening with low temps in the 40s and low 50s. A few showers will start to develop late this evening, especially around and past midnight.

Tomorrow, a cold front will be pushing through early, allowing for rain early, quickly changing to mainly snow through sunrise tomorrow morning. On and off snow showers (with a little rain as well) look possible Wednesday morning, at least up until around noon tomorrow. We'll still see occasional sprinkles and flurries tomorrow evening. Temps will start in the 30s and 40s early Wednesday, dropping instead of rising into the 30s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be gusty, occasionally over 30 MPH, especially Wednesday PM. Wind chill will therefore likely be in the 20s and teens throughout the day and into tomorrow night. Bundle up!

Temps will then likely fall into the 20s for most Wednesday night. Protect any sensitive plants from the cold! Thursday looks chilly but mainly dry, with more breaks of sun and highs in the 40s. Lows will still be around or below freezing under mainly clear skies Thursday night-early Friday.

Temps will slowly moderate into the weekend, but we could be a little unsettled still...especially on Saturday. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!