Scott Rudin says he will ‘step back’ from film projects also

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rudin says he’s “stepping back” from film and streaming projects, along with his Broadway productions, as the fallout continued for one of the entertainment industry’s most powerful producers following renewed accusations of bullying. Rudin said in a statement Tuesday that he would use the time to “work on personal issues I should have long ago.” Rudin, who has many projects in various stages of development, didn’t otherwise specify what “stepping back” entailed. His responses follow a story by The Hollywood Reporter on April 7 that detailed numerous instances of alleged harsh treatment of employees of his production company.