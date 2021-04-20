Sikh group wants probe of gunman’s possible supremacist link

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Sikh civil rights organization is calling for law enforcement to investigate whether a former employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis had any links to hate or white supremacy groups. The Sikh Coalition’s request Tuesday came a day after Indianapolis police released a report from last year in which they said they had found “white supremist websites” on Brandon Scott Hole’s computer in March 2020. An FBI special agent said in a statement Tuesday that the bureau isn’t ruling out “any motive at this time, including one based on hate/bias.” Hole shot and killed eight people last Thursday, four of whom were members of the Sikh community.