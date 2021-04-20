Superintendent Deborah Akers to retire

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Dr. Deborah Akers, long-term Superintendent of Mercer County Schools, is retiring.

The Mercer County Board of Education made the announcement on Tuesday.

Akers has been in the school system for 47 years, according to a press release. 32 of them were in administration.

She began her career in Mercer County Schools as an elementary teacher in 1974. In 1980, she became the Coordinator of Inservice and Continuing Education/Elementary Supervisor at the central office for Mercer County Schools. She later held the positions of Coordinator of Planning, Research and Evaluation, Personnel Director, Assistant Superintendent,

and Interim Superintendent.

She became Superintendent of Schools in 1993.

"Dr. Akers’ stewardship of Mercer County Schools may be coming to an end, but the precedent set by her will ensure that our school system continues to thrive," a statement from the Board of Education reads. "The scores of students educated in our county during her decades as Superintendent, including those that became teachers and other school employees who are now employed by Mercer County Schools, are a testament to her enduring leadership."

Akers' last day is June 30th, 2021.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.