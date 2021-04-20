Through the media covering Chauvin case, a collective pause

NEW YORK (AP) — A nation following on television and other screens nervously awaited the verdict in case over the killing of George Floyd. Then, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter, there was a flood of relief and emotion for both viewers and some of those covering the trial. CBS’ Gayle King says she hopes the verdict could restore some needed faith in the justice system. NBC’s Eddie Glaude says his “stomach isn’t in knots anymore.” Networks had nearly 90 minutes between hearing there was a verdict and learning what it was — a dangerous stretch of time for speculation. For the most part, though, they got it right.