Today is the day to get outside! Blast of cold air and snow arrive Wednesday

If you are needing to do anything outside today is the best day to do so! Temperatures will head into the 60s and 70s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day leading to a chance for spotty showers this evening and overnight. Majority of the area will stay dry.

Overnight partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two are expected with temperatures in the 40s for most. The lower valleys will be in the 30s.

Active weather sets up for our Wednesday. A strong cold front moves in bringing cold and windy conditions. Wind gusts will head to around 30-40 MPH. High temperatures will be set early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will continue to cool during the day, so by the afternoon most will be in the 30s. Wind chill values will read in the 20s!

This cold front will also bring some rain and eventually snow overtakes the rain.

Not expecting a big snow, but could see some light accumulation on the grass and elevated surfaces. The highest elevations (3500 ft) may witness around an inch or two.

This may lead to slick spots and could harm vegetation. A Freeze Watch is active for Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties beginning at 1AM Thursday and continuing until 10AM Thursday. A Freeze Watch is active for Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Giles, Bland, Wythe, Mercer and Tazewell counties to begin at 12AM Thursday and continue until 9AM Thursday. Prepare now!

Most of the precipitation tapers off Wednesday afternoon, but a few snow showers/flurries are possible to linger around into Thursday morning for the higher elevations.

Temperatures Wednesday night fall into the 20s and 30s. Highs on Thursday are in the 40s.

We warm into the 50s again by the end of the work week and into the weekend. 70s are on the horizon for next week.

