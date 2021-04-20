Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Clay-Battelle 63, Wood County Christian 25
Region 2=
Section 1=
East Hardy 92, Union Grant 58
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greenbrier West 100, Richwood 46
Webster County 95, Meadow Bridge 31
AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Ritchie County 70, Magnolia 41
Section 2=
Wirt County 43, Parkersburg Catholic 40
Region 2=
Section 1=
Moorefield 67, Petersburg 55
Section 2=
Braxton County 59, South Harrison 55
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown 95, John Marshall 44
Wheeling Park 67, Brooke 43
Section 2=
Buckhannon-Upshur 63, Bridgeport 47
University 73, Preston 52
Region 3=
Section 2=
Woodrow Wilson 71, Princeton 56
Region 4=
Section 1=
Cabell Midland 67, Spring Valley 42
Section 2=
Hurricane 43, Parkersburg 37
St. Albans 41, Parkersburg South 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AAA=
Region 1 Co-final=
Hampshire 55, Weir 49
North Marion 92, Keyser 50
Region 2 Co-final=
Fairmont Senior 64, Lincoln 36
Lewis County 69, Philip Barbour 42
Region 3 Co-final=
Midland Trail 46, Shady Spring 44
PikeView 60, Sissonville 58, OT
Region 4 Co-final=
Logan 61, Winfield 39
Nitro 63, Saint Joseph Central 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/