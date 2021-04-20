Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
10:01 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Clay-Battelle 63, Wood County Christian 25

Region 2=

Section 1=

East Hardy 92, Union Grant 58

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greenbrier West 100, Richwood 46

Webster County 95, Meadow Bridge 31

AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Ritchie County 70, Magnolia 41

Section 2=

Wirt County 43, Parkersburg Catholic 40

Region 2=

Section 1=

Moorefield 67, Petersburg 55

Section 2=

Braxton County 59, South Harrison 55

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown 95, John Marshall 44

Wheeling Park 67, Brooke 43

Section 2=

Buckhannon-Upshur 63, Bridgeport 47

University 73, Preston 52

Region 3=

Section 2=

Woodrow Wilson 71, Princeton 56

Region 4=

Section 1=

Cabell Midland 67, Spring Valley 42

Section 2=

Hurricane 43, Parkersburg 37

St. Albans 41, Parkersburg South 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AAA=

Region 1 Co-final=

Hampshire 55, Weir 49

North Marion 92, Keyser 50

Region 2 Co-final=

Fairmont Senior 64, Lincoln 36

Lewis County 69, Philip Barbour 42

Region 3 Co-final=

Midland Trail 46, Shady Spring 44

PikeView 60, Sissonville 58, OT

Region 4 Co-final=

Logan 61, Winfield 39

Nitro 63, Saint Joseph Central 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

