UK lifts post-Brexit permits for truckers as trade recovers

LONDON (AP) — Britain has lifted travel restrictions on truckers that were imposed to avoid border chaos after the country’s economic split from the European Union at the end of last year. The government said Tuesday it was scrapping the “access permit” that truck drivers had to show to enter the southeast England county of Kent, which is home to the port of Dover and the U.K. end of the Channel Tunnel. The “Kent passport” was introduced on Jan. 1 to regulate Europe-bound freight traffic after the U.K. left the EU’s economic structures in the final stage of Brexit. The split meant new checks and paperwork for traders, leading to fears of delays and traffic jams.