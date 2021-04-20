US Ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador in Moscow says he will head home for consultations this week — a move that comes after Russia prodded him to leave. Ambassador John Sullivan said in Tuesday’s statement that he was returning to the United States this week to discuss U.S.-Russian relations with members of the U.S. administration and to visit his family. He emphasized that he would come back to Moscow within weeks. Sullivan’s departure comes after Washington and Moscow expelled diplomats and traded other sanctions. Russia has specifically asked Sullivan to follow the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington, who was recalled for consultations last month.