US military: 32 of 40 Guantanamo prisoners now vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says most prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Southern Command said in a statement that 32 of the 40 prisoners had received the first dose by Tuesday, a day after the military resumed an effort to inoculate them that was halted months early because of criticism from Congress. The announcement in January that the military intended to offer the vaccine to prisoners sparked intense criticism at a time when the vaccine was not widely available in the United States. The vaccine is now available to all Americans over 16 and all adults at the base.