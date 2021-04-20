Wealthy Latin Americans flock to US in search of vaccines

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Many people of means from Latin America are traveling thousands of miles to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States because supplies are limited in their own countries. In Mexico, health care workers and people over 60 are still the only people eligible for the shots. Most other Latin American countries, except for Chile, are in the same situation or worse. The vaccine seekers include business executives, television personalities, professional soccer players and politicians. People who make the trip must obtain a tourist visa and have enough money to pay for required coronavirus tests, plane tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars and other expenses.