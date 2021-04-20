Webby Award nominations for LeBron, Corden and Garner

NEW YORK (AP) — An eclectic group of people — including LeBron James, James Corden, Jennifer Garner and Sir David Attenborough — have nabbed nominations for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which also include the companies Amazon, Adobe, CNN, Disney, Google, Headspace, Hulu, Mailchimp, Marvel Entertainment, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Spotify, The Root and Wondery. Awards are selected by the Academy, while The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by fans around the world. Voting for that award is open now until May 6. Winners for all awards will be announced on May 18.