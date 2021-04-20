West Virginia’s largest city OKs needle exchange ordinance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest city has passed an ordinance to tightly regulate needle exchange programs amid a spike in HIV cases in the state. The move by the Charleston City Council on Monday night requires local exchange program operators to have a license, while those that currently aren’t certified by the state must close. News outlets report the ordinance is effective this coming weekend. Gov. Jim Justice signed similar legislation last week. The new rules are taking effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge is clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington.