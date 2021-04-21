AP source: Garland to announce Minneapolis police probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The announcement comes a day after ex-officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. Bystander video showed Floyd handcuffed behind his back and gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” as Chauvin pressed his knee on or close to Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The Black man’s death prompted mass protests.