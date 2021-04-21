Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan have both decided to drop out of the Super League. The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition. That leaves only four other clubs possibly still involved. Atlético says the decision was made after its board of directors met. The Spanish club says it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.” Inter says the club is committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because “innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.”