ATV trail ridership growing, locals hoping for a strong summer season

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the tourism industry in the two Virginias, but ATV trails bounced back in a big way. There's hope that trend will continue into the summer.

Flash back to March of 2020...

"We were all really disappointed to lose those first few weeks of spring during the shutdown, but we really knew that folks would return and return with the same passion," Jamie Null, Mercer Co. CVB Exec. Director, said.

Riders came back with an even stronger passion. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold its highest number of annual passes ever in 2020. That increase was seen in Mercer County.

"Talking to our owners, talking to folks in the industry and just actually seeing the traffic, we saw the increase," Null said.

The hope is that the rise in ATV traffic continues to gain traction this year.

"Really this spring, it's looking to break records there too, so we're really excited for the summer months," Null said.

Tazewell County is experiencing the same success.

"Once things reopened, it's just been crazy," Don Cates, owner of Real McCoy Cabins, said.

He said Real McCoy Cabins are booked solid.

"You know, we have six cabins now, and we're pretty much maxed out all of the time," Cates said. "We're a couple months out for bookings. Right now, we're two months in advance for an empty cabin, so that's good," Cates said.

He said he doesn't expect a down-shift in that growth.

"The trail systems, the ridership is growing every year," he said. "I mean Hatfield-McCoy and Spearhead Trails have gone up in permit sales every year. I expect this year is going to be a lot bigger."