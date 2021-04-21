Below-freezing temps possible tonight, staying chilly & damp into Thursday

With a cold front pulling out of the area this evening, temps will fall into the 20s tonight as strong northwesterly flow ushers in cold, Canadian air. Frost will be possible in many places overnight, so bundle up and make sure to protect any sensitive plants!



Tomorrow will bring much of the same conditions we saw today. We'll be partly sunny, with a few spotty rain showers (occasionally mixing snow across the higher elevations) especially during the afternoon. Highs will be chilly again, topping off in the 40s, if not the low 50s for some. Winds will be a bit gusty as well, over 30 or 40 mph at times. Wind chills will still be wintry, in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds and low temps again around or below freezing, in the upper 20s and low 30s. We look to be dry and a bit warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s again and more sunshine by Friday afternoon.

Another area of low pressure could bring more rain to the area by this weekend.