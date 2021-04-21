Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

DENVER (AP) — Local prosecutors in Colorado have filed over 40 more felony charges against a man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last month, including for allegedly using a large capacity magazine banned by state lawmakers in response to recent mass shootings. The court document outlining the new charges filed Wednesday lists 19 new victims, including 11 law enforcement officers, that 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of attempting to kill during the attack. Some victims have more than one count of attempted first-degree murder associated with them. Alissa’s defense has said he suffers from “mental illness” but hasn’t offered any details.