Buchanan County Sheriff’s Offices searches for missing elderly man

BUCHANAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man.

William Arthur Cole, Jr. was reported missing on Monday evening, and has not been seen for over a week.

An extensive search that included the use of drones was conducted on Tuesday. An aerial search was performed by Virginia State Police Med-Flight. Mr. Cole was not found in the search.

Cole is 76 years old, 5'5" and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at (276)935-2313.