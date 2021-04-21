Concord University students, faculty march for peace and unity

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University students, faculty, alumni, officials, emeriti officers and community members gathered for two events promoting peace and unity on Tuesday.

A Unity March was led by Dr. Manjunath Burdekar, assistant Psychology professor and University President Kendra Boggess.

“It shows that we are standing up for peace and solidarity…that we are a peaceful community,” said Dr. Burdekar.

The Unity March began at the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center and ended at the peace monument site located between the Administration Building and the Fine Arts Center.

After the march, a dedication ceremony for the Peace Pole took place.

The three newly installed Peace Poles are internationally recognized symbols. The words “May Peace Prevail on Earth” are written on them in different languages.