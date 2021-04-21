Guilty verdicts in Floyd’s death bring joy — and wariness

Many Americans reacted with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd. Cheers erupted from Floyd’s family members as the judge read the verdict Tuesday, and a vigil at the site of Floyd’s death last May gave way to celebration. The joy and relief stood in stark contrast to the anger and sometimes violent protests that engulfed the country following Floyd’s death. But the elation was tinged with wariness and worry that while justice was delivered for one Black person on this day, it would not be enough by itself.