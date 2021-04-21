Curry finally goes cold, Beal rallies Wizards past Warriors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry had his first rough night in a month, and Bradley Beal rallied Washington in the fourth quarter for its season-best sixth straight victory, 118-114 over the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards hosted fans for the first time in more than a year. Coming off a historic 11-game stretch in which he made 78 3-pointers and surpassed Beal as the NBA’s scoring leader, Curry scored 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2 of 14 on 3s. Beal scored 29 points as the glamorous matchup with Curry mostly fizzled until Washington’s late rally. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, a season-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards.