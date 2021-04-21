Facebook says it halts hackers tied to Palestinian security

JERUSALEM (AP) — Facebook says it has broken up a hacker network linked to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ intelligence service. It says the network targeted hundreds of people, including journalists, human rights activists and government critics. The network used Facebook to try to deliver malware to targets’ devices in an attempt to gain access to contacts, text messages and other information. Wednesday’s announcement comes just weeks ahead of Palestinian elections and threatens to deliver another embarrassing blow to Abbas’ struggling Fatah party. Facebook said it had uncovered activity by a second, unrelated network called “Arid Viper.” It remained unclear who is behind the network, which Facebook says targeted a smaller number of people but used slightly more sophisticated techniques.