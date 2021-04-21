First batch of COVID vaccines lands in opposition-held Syria

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Syria’s last rebel-held enclave has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, with a refrigerated truck offloading tens of thousands of United Nations-secured jabs in the province’s overcrowded capital. The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered on Wednesday to Idlib through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory’s only gateway to the outside world. Idlib health official Yasser Najib said the 53,800 jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world’s poorest nations. More vaccines were expected to arrive in government-controlled Damascus in the coming hours. Given Syria’s ongoing conflict, vaccines shipments are divided between government and rebel-held areas.