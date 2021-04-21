Florida House overwhelmingly approves consumer privacy bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has resoundingly approved a consumer privacy bill that gives the public an opportunity to regain ownership of the personal data collected by companies. If the measure becomes law, it would give consumers the right to sue companies for mishandling information. The state Senate is expected to soon take up the House bill, as part of a package of proposals sought by Gov. Ron DeSantis meant to reign in Big Tech companies. Florida would be the latest to enact consumer protections against Big Data’s ability to harvest personal information about how people conduct their day-to-day lives, including where they shop, what they read and what they share online.