Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Nicholas County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional freezing temperatures may occur
Thursday night into Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&