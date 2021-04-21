Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional freezing temperatures may occur

Thursday night into Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&