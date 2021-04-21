Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE…The mountains of Virginia and North Carolina, as well as

southeast West Virginia and the Roanoke Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&